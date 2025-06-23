NIFTEE Final Results 2025 to be declared soon; Direct link!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the final result of the National Institute of Fashion Technology Entrance Examination (NIFT) 2025. The candidates who took the test can now access their scorecards from the official portal at (link not provided).

Exam Details

The NIFT entrance examination was held in two phases, with the first phase having a written exam and the second phase consisting of practical tests and personal interviews. The Stage 1 tests for undergraduate and postgraduate courses were conducted on February 9, 2025, in 91 centers spread over 81 cities in India. The Stage 1 results were announced on April 24, 2025, and students were shortlisted based on their total scores in the General Ability Test (GAT) and Creative Ability Test (CAT).

Stage 2 Exam Details

The Stage 2 test for undergraduate programs was taken on June 8, 2025, whereas the personal interviews for postgraduate programs took place in New Delhi between May 26 and June 3, 2025. Candidates qualifying in the Stage 1 test were eligible to take the Stage 2 test.

How to Download Scorecards

To download their scorecards, the following steps need to be followed by the candidates:

Visit the official website of NIFT at exams.nta.ac.in/NIFT/

Click on the given link and download the NIFT 2025 final scorecard

Fill in their Application Number and Date of Birth to log in

Verify their result shown on the screen

Download and preserve a printout of the scorecard for future use

Important Information

The candidates are requested to check the official websites of NTA NIFT for further information and updates. The scorecards are acceptable for admission to undergraduate and postgraduate design courses at NIFT.

By making the final results available, NTA has made a milestone towards enabling admissions to NIFT's prestigious courses. Individuals can now view their scorecards and go about the process of admission.

