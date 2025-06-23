Kattanduko Janaki Song from Mithra Mandali: Watch Here

The first single from the upcoming film Mithra Mandali, titled “Kattanduko Janaki”, was recently launched amidst a wildly enthusiastic crowd and the film’s vibrant cast.

The quirky and youthful anthem “Kattanduko Janaki” has already received a thunderous response online. Sung by Rahul Sipligunj, penned by Kasarla Shyam, and composed by RR Dhruvan, the song hilariously explores the world of four young men played by Priyadarshi, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, and Prasad Behara as they sing about their Gen Z escapades, from reels to relationships to PUBG gaming, while their fathers yell in the background with the now-viral hook: “Kattanduko Janaki!”

The guests lauded the song for its fun and relatable vibe and conveyed their best wishes to the entire Mithra Mandali team, expressing hopes for the film’s massive success. The makers shared that Mithra Mandali will be a laughter-filled ride that allows audiences to forget their worries and simply enjoy the madness in theatres.

Presented by Bunny Vas under BV Works, and jointly produced by Sapta Aswa Media Works & Vyra Entertainments, Mithra Mandali is directed by Vijayender S, and stars an ensemble cast including Priyadarshi, Niharika N M, Vishnu Oi, Rag Mayur, Prasad Behara, Vennela Kishore, Satya, VTV Ganesh, and more.

With Kalyan Manthina, Bhanu Pratap, and Dr. Vijayender Reddy Teegala as producers and Somaraju Penmetsa as co-producer, the film is backed by a dynamic technical team featuring RR Dhruvan (Music), Siddharth SJ (Cinematography), Peekay (Editing), and Gandhi Nadikudikar (Production Design).