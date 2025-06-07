NEET UG 2025 Results Soon: Madras High Court Says No to Re-Exam

Madras High Court has decided in favor of the National Testing Agency (NTA) to go ahead and announce the NEET UG 2025 results, rejecting petitions asking for a re-examination because of power cuts at some centers in Chennai.

The court's ruling followed after 16 students sought a new test, blaming disturbances owing to power outages at four centers during the May exam. But Justice C Kumarappan held that the problem wasn't serious enough to order the exam canceled for all 22 lakh students who sat for it.

Rationale Behind the Decision

The judge recognized that a sudden storm had led to the power outage but observed that the exam was conducted during daytime hours, from 2 pm to 5 pm, which reduced the effects of the interruption. The court also validated the NTA's utilization of scientific practices and on-site evaluations to assess the problem, determining that there was no proof of malicious activity.

Impact on Students

With the ruling by the court, the NTA is now free to announce the NEET UG 2025 results, which will decide the destiny of more than 22 lakh students who had appeared for the exam.

NEET PG 2025 Update

In a companion move, the Supreme Court has permitted the National Board of Examinations to hold the NEET PG 2025 exam on August 3. The date of the exam had been pushed back after the court ordered that the test be written in a single shift rather than two, and the NBE had the flexibility to make the necessary adjustments.

Also read: UPSC Prelims Result 2025: Expected date, Direct Link and Step-by-step guide!