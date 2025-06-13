NEET UG 2025 Result soon at neet.nta.nic.in!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to declare the results of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET-UG) 2025 conducted on May 4. Aspiring candidates looking forward to their scores can look forward to logging in to their NEET UG 2025 scorecards on the website, neet.nta.nic.in.

Important Information of NEET UG 2025 Exam

This year's test witnessed a remarkable turnout of more than 22.7 lakh candidates at 4,750 examination centers from 557 cities, including 14 international cities. As per NTA's previous notification, the provisional result date had been fixed on June 14, 2025. But going by the trend seen last year, when results were announced on June 4, chances are that the NEET UG 2025 results may be announced earlier.

How to Check NEET UG 2025 Results

To download their scorecards, candidates can simply follow these steps:

Go to the official website: nta.nic.in or neet.nta.nic.in

or Go to the NEET UG 2025 portal: Click on the "Examinations" link and look for the NEET UG 2025 section

Download your scorecard: Enter your application number and date of birth to download your scorecard in PDF format

NEET UG 2025 Scorecard Details

The scorecard will have the following crucial details:

Candidate's Name

Roll Number

Application Number

Subject-wise Marks (Physics, Chemistry, Biology)

Total Marks

NEET UG Qualifying Status

Percentile Score

Category Rank (if applicable)

All India Rank (AIR)

Cut-Off Marks

Marking Scheme and Challenge Review

The NEET UG 2025 marking scheme provides +4 marks for right answers, -1 marks for wrong answers, and 0 marks for no answers. The NTA also ensured that expert panels would go through any challenges submitted by the candidates and, if valid, update the final answer key accordingly.

Stay Updated

Aspirants can view their NEET UG 2025 results on the official websites: neet.nta.nic.in and nta.ac.in. Wait for further updates on NEET UG 2025 results and the counseling process.

