NEET UG 2025 Exam Day Guidelines: Admit Card, Dress Code, and Prohibited Items

The National Testing Agency (NTA) will conduct the National Eligibility cum Entrance Test Undergraduate (NEET UG) 2025 on May 4. With the exam date drawing near, candidates are recommended to get accustomed to the key guidelines and regulations to have a hassle-free and smooth experience.

Key Documents to Bring

To avoid any last-minute complications at the test center, candidates need to make sure they bring the following documents:

Admit card

Valid photo ID

PwBD certificate (if necessary)

Candidates without these certificates will not be permitted to enter the examination hall.

Dress Code

The NTA has also mandated a strict dress code to ensure exam integrity and ease security checks. Candidates are requested to wear:

Light-colored, casual clothing with half-sleeves

Slippers or sandals with low heels (shoes are not permitted inside the exam hall)

Candidates dressed in traditional or religious clothing need to report to the examination center a minimum of one hour prior to the final reporting time (at 12:30 pm) to go through an inspection and frisking.

Prohibited Items

Candidates are strictly not allowed to bring the following items within the examination hall:

Any study material, such as printed or written notes

Electronic devices, such as mobile phones, calculators, and smartwatches

Jewelry, metallic objects, and accessories

Food items and water bottles

Having any of these materials is likely to disqualify and cancel the candidature.

Further Instructions

The candidates are instructed to:

Arrive at the exam center well before 1:30 pm

Sit only on their respective seats

Not depart from the examination hall until the end of the test without submitting the OMR sheet to the invigilator.

Sign the attendance roll twice: one at the beginning and another upon submitting the answer sheet.t

Malpractice and Unfair Means

The NTA will take stern action against any kind of malpractice or unfair means, as laid down in the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act, 2024. Candidates are requested to carefully read all instructions on the admit card and adhere to them strictly to avoid any last-minute inconvenience at the exam center.

By adhering to these guidelines and regulations, candidates can have a hassle-free and successful exam experience.

