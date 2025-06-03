NEET UG 2025 Answer Key Now Available Online — Raise Challenges Before June 5

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has officially released the provisional answer key for NEET UG 2025, along with OMR sheets and recorded responses. Candidates who appeared for the medical entrance exam can now download the answer key from the official website – neet.nta.nic.in – and evaluate their performance.

Over 22 lakh students appeared for the exam held on May 4, conducted in three shifts. The test covered 180 questions across Physics, Chemistry, and Biology.

Raise Objections by June 5

If candidates find discrepancies in the provisional key, they have the option to raise objections. The objection window is open now and will remain active till June 5 at 11:50 PM. After reviewing the challenges submitted by students, NTA will release the final answer key, which will form the basis of the NEET UG 2025 results.

NTA also shared the update via their official X handle, stating: Attention NEET (UG) 2025 Candidates! Provisional Answer Key, OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses are now live. Please login to view: https://neet.nta.nic.in" 📢 Attention NEET (UG) 2025 Candidates!

Provisional Answer Key, OMR Sheet & Recorded Responses are now live. Please login to view:

🔗 https://t.co/vupfOoDMx9

🔍 Challenge window open from 03–05 June 2025

🕒 Deadline: 05 June 2025, 11:50 PM#NEETUG2025 #NTA — National Testing Agency (@NTA_Exams) June 3, 2025

How to Download NEET UG 2025 Answer Key?

Follow these steps to access your answer key:

Go to the official website: neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET UG 2025 Answer Key link

Login using your credentials (if required)

The answer key will appear on the screen

Download the PDF and save it for future reference

Result Date: June 14

The NEET UG 2025 result is expected to be announced on June 14. Students are advised to keep their roll number and date of birth ready to check their results online. Stay tuned to the official website for timely updates and announcements.