Shweta Tiwari still swoons over Mumbai, despite ‘traffic everywhere’

Mumbai, June 3 (IANS) Actress Shweta Tiwari expresses her deep love for Mumbai, agreeing with its constant traffic but cherishing the city's spirit.

Shweta took to Instagram, where she shared a string of car selfies. In the image, the actress is seen sitting in the backseat of a car and posing for selfies. In one image, the mother of actress Palak Tiwari is seen posing with a flower bouquet.

For the caption: “Traffic traffic everywhere, but still can’t help loving you...Mumbai meri Jaan.”

Shweta, one of the highest paid television actresses, is widely known for her portrayal of Prerna Sharma in Kasautii Zindagii Kay. In 2010, she participated in Bigg Boss 4 and emerged as the winner, thus becoming the first female winner of the series.

She has also worked in several other television shows and is known for playing Sweety Ahluwalia in Parvarrish, Bindiya Thakur in Begusarai, Guneet Sikka Sharma in Mere Dad Ki Dulhan and Aparajita Singh in Main Hoon Aparajita. Other reality shows to her credit include Nach Baliye, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi.

She made her debut in Hindi films in 2004 with Madhoshi,a psychological thriller film. It was directed by Tanveer Khan in his directorial debut, and stars Bipasha Basu, John Abraham, Shweta Tiwari and Priyanshu Chatterjee.

Her latest work includes the web series “Indian Police Force,” an action thriller directed by Rohit Shetty and Sushwanth Prakash. Set in the Cop Universe. It stars Sidharth Malhotra, Shilpa Shetty and Vivek Oberoi.

The actress’ daughter Palak made her debut in Hindi cinema with Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan in 2023. She was recently seen in The Bhootnii, directed by Sidhaant Sachdev.The film also stars Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Mouni Roy.

It followed the story of a ghost at St. Vincent's College manifesting yearly at the Virgin Tree on Valentine's Day, turning a symbol of yearning into terror and compelling a para-physicist to investigate its sinister origins.

