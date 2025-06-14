NEET 2025 Result Out Today: Direct link, and Step by step guide!

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is expected to announce the results of NEET 2025 today, June 14, 2025. According to the information bulletin issued by NTA, the results are to be made public by today. The candidates can anticipate that the results will be released online, and they will be able to download their scorecards using their registration credentials.

NEET 2025 Final Answer Key Already Released

NTA has already uploaded the NEET 2025 final answer key on the official website. Students can download the answer key PDF and match the answers to the questions posed in the examination.

How to Check NEET 2025 Result

To view the NEET 2025 result, candidates need to simply follow the steps below:

Go to the official NEET website - neet.nta.nic.in

Click on the NEET 2025 Scorecard Download link

Provide the mandatory details, such as NEET 2025 Application Number, Date of Birth, Email Address or Mobile Number, and Security Pin

Submit the details to view the NEET 2025 scorecard

Print and save the scorecard for reference purposes

Credentials Needed to Download NEET 2025 Result

To download the NEET 2025 result or scorecard, candidates will be required to provide the following details:

NEET 2025 Application Number

Password (or Date of Birth and other mandatory details)

Security Code or Captcha on the screen

What to Expect in the NEET 2025 Result

NTA will issue a merit list with the names of successful candidates or the toppers. Along with this, individual scorecards will also be provided to the candidates which can be downloaded through their registration details. An official press release will be issued with the list of toppers and other information.

Stay Updated

Aspirants are requested to visit the official NEET website daily to keep themselves updated regarding the declaration of the result. As the result is all set to be declared today, the aspirants can get ready to verify their scores and download their scorecards as soon as they are released.

