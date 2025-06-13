TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025 Soon: How to Download 1st and 2nd Year Marks Memo

The Telangana Board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE) will soon announce the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025. Even though the date and time for announcing the result are not officially confirmed yet, students can expect the result to be announced within the next few days.

When to Expect the Results

The supplementary exams took place from May 22 to May 29, 2025. Following the past trends, it is anticipated that the results will be declared by the second week of June. Students should monitor the official site, tsbie.cgg.gov.in, for the declaration of the results.

Verification of Results

After the declaration of results, students can verify their memos of marks using a few easy steps:

Go to the official website: tsbie.cgg.gov.in

Select the link for "TS Inter Supplementary Result 2025" of 1st or 2nd year

Provide your login details and click on submit

View and download your result

Take a printout of the result for reference

Previous Year's Performance

The TS Inter 1st and 2nd-year results for the annual public examinations were announced on April 22. The total pass percentage in 1st year was 66.89%, whereas 71.37% of the students passed the 2nd year exams. Girls performed better than boys in both results, with a pass percentage of 73.8% in 1st year and 74.21% in 2nd year.

Stay Tuned

The students who sat for the supplementary exams are waiting anxiously for the results. The TSBIE shall declare the results shortly, and the students can verify their marks memos from the official website. Wait for more updates on the TS Inter Supplementary Results 2025.

