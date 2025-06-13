NIFT Final Results 2025: Download Scorecard at nift.ac.in

Students who appeared for the NIFT 2025 admissions process are now eagerly waiting for the final results. With Stage 2 exams—including the Situation Test, Group Discussions, and Personal Interviews—now completed, all eyes are on the final merit list, which will decide admissions into B.Des and M.Des programs across NIFT campuses.

As per the official admission schedule, the results will be announced soon on the official website: nift.ac.in. Candidates can check their results by logging in using their Application Number and Date of Birth.

How Is the Final Merit List Prepared?

The final merit list is prepared based on a candidate’s combined performance in:

CAT (Creative Ability Test)

GAT (General Ability Test)

Stage 2 Exams – Situation Test for B.Des and PI (Personal Interview) for PG courses

Category-wise reservations will also be taken into account during the selection.

Steps to Check NIFT 2025 Final Result

Visit the official NIFT website: nift.ac.in

Click on the “Final Result 2025” link on the homepage

Enter your Application Number and Date of Birth

View and download your result