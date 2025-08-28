NCVT ITI Result 2025 Declared: Step-by-Step Guide

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) has declared the results of the Industrial Training Institute (ITI) examinations conducted a few months back. Students are now able to check their results online on the official website, skillindiadigital.gov.in.

How to Check NCVT ITI Results 2025

To see and download their results, aspirants can go through these easy steps:

Go to the official website, skillindiadigital.gov.in.

Click on the "NCVT ITI Results 2025" link.

Enter the necessary information and submit the form.

The outcome will be shown on the screen.

Aspirants can take a printout of their results for future use.

Information regarding NCVT ITI Marksheet 2025The

NCVT Marksheet that has been released includes important information such as:

Name of the student and register number

Name of the course and codes of the subjects

Total marks and marks scored

Result status and date

About NCVT and ITI Exams

The National Council for Vocational Training (NCVT) is a statutory organization formed in 1956 under the Ministry of Skill Development and Entrepreneurship. It deals with standardizing vocational training courses throughout India, especially at Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and by means of apprenticeship training. The NCVT ITI exams were organized in two stages: practical exams from 17th to 20th July, 2025, and theory exams from 28th July to 20th August, 2025.

Key Dates

NCVT ITI Practical Exam Dates: 17-20 July 2025

NCVT ITI Theory Exam Dates: 28 July-20 August 2025

NCVT ITI Result Date: 28 August 2025

Direct Link to Verify Results

Applicants can verify their results using the direct link mentioned on the official website. It is advised to download a copy of the result for future use.

Official Website

For recent updates and news of NCVT ITI results, the candidates may check on the official website, skillindiadigital.gov.in.

