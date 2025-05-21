NCET 2025 Final Answer Key released; Objection window open till May 22

The National Testing Agency (NTA) has announced the provisional answer key of the National Common Entrance Test (NCET) 2025. NCET is a national entrance examination conducted for admission to the Integrated B.Ed. course in institutions across the nation.

Important Facts about NCET 2025

The examination was held on April 29, 2025, in computer-based test (CBT) mode in 13 languages.

The examination is for admission to the 4-year Integrated Teacher Education Programme (ITEP) in institutions such as IITs, NITs, and government colleges.

A total of 6,100 vacancies are in 64 national-level institutions for ITEP courses.

Correction Window for Answer Key

Candidates who took the exam can object to the provisional answer key between May 20 and May 22. Candidates can object to the answer key and provide their objections during this correction window. The NTA will takNCe into account these objections and publish the final answer key once the correction window ends.

Admission Process

The admissions to ITEP courses will be done through the ranks secured in the NCET 2025 exam. The institutions will organize counseling sessions for allotting the seats for B.A.-B.Ed., B.Com-B.Ed., and B.Sc.-B.Ed. courses.

NCET 2025 examination offers a chance for students to work towards a career in teaching and education. With the announcement of the provisional answer key and opening of the correction window, candidates can now check their performance and also raise objections if required.

Also read: TGRJC CET 2025 Results Released: Check at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in