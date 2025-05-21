TGRJC CET 2025 Results Released: Check at tgrjc.cgg.gov.in

The Telangana Gurukula Residential Junior College Common Entrance Test (TGRJC CET) 2025 results have been officially released. Students who appeared for the exam can now check their results online through the official website tgrjc.cgg.gov.in.

The TGRJC CET 2025 exam was conducted on May 10 across the state for admissions into Intermediate English medium courses in 35 Gurukula Residential Junior Colleges in Telangana. The exam provides entry into MPC, BiPC, and MEC groups. A total of 61,476 students appeared for the exam.

Telangana Gurukula Vidyalaya Secretary CH. Ramana Kumar confirmed the announcement of the results. He stated that 3,000 Intermediate seats are available across these 35 colleges. Selection will be made based on the marks secured in the exam along with the applicable reservation rules.

Students will receive information about the college allotted to them via SMS on May 24. The call letter for admission can be downloaded from the TGRJC official website.

Steps to Check TGRJC CET 2025 Results:

Visit the official website: https://tgrjc.cgg.gov.in

Click on the “TGRJC CET 2025 Results” link.

Enter your hall ticket number and other required details.

Click on “Submit.”

Your result with group-wise marks and rank will be displayed.

Download and take a printout for future reference.

Officials mentioned that group-wise marks and ranks are available, and merit along with reservation criteria will determine seat allotment.