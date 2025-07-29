Naga Panchami Holiday Today, July 29: All Schools in Nagpur, Including CBSE, Ordered Closure

The Nagpur District Education Department has mandated the closure of all schools—government, private, and CBSE-affiliated—on Tuesday, July 29, in observance of Nag Panchami. The directive comes after reports that several CBSE schools had failed to acknowledge the officially declared public holiday.

In an official circular, District Education Officer Rohini Kumbhar reminded school principals and administrators that Nag Panchami is already marked as a holiday in the academic calendar approved earlier this year. The circular also reiterated the department’s earlier directive issued on February 14, 2025, stressing that strict compliance is expected from all institutions.

Complaints Over CBSE Schools Ignoring Holiday

The decision was prompted by a formal complaint from the CBSE Schools Staff Welfare Association (CSSWA), which flagged the inconsistent holiday observance among CBSE schools in the region.

“Despite clear instructions from the education department, none of the CBSE schools in Nagpur had declared a holiday for Nag Panchami,” CSSWA President Deepali Dably stated in a letter dated July 23. The association urged authorities to ensure uniform holiday implementation across all school boards.

Strict Monitoring to Ensure Compliance

To enforce the order, the circular instructs block-level and cluster-level education officers to closely monitor schools and report any violations. Schools that fail to comply could face administrative action.

“In light of the complaints received, the February 14 directive is being reissued to ensure that all schools observe the Nag Panchami holiday on July 29,” the circular noted.

CBSE Schools Begin Issuing Holiday Notices

Following the department’s instructions, several CBSE schools in Nagpur have begun issuing holiday notices to staff and parents. School administrations are now realigning their calendars to match the officially approved schedule and prevent future discrepancies.

The education department has made it clear that no exceptions will be allowed, reinforcing its commitment to maintaining uniformity in the observance of public holidays across all schools in the district.