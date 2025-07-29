AP Police Constable Results 2025 Postponed; Final List to Be Released Tomorrow, July 30

The Andhra Pradesh (AP) Police Constable recruitment results have been postponed by a day, July 30, according to government sources. Initially expected to be declared today, July 29, the Police Recruitment Board has decided to conduct one more round of review before finalising the list. Reportedly, this move aims to ensure complete transparency and accuracy in the selection process.

AP Police Constable Results 2025

Officials have confirmed that the final list will now be released tomorrow, with State Home Minister Vangalapudi Anitha expected to officially announce the results. Aspirants have been eagerly awaiting this announcement, as the recruitment process has been ongoing for nearly two years.

It may be recalled that the notification for the AP Police Constable posts was issued in October 2022. The preliminary and main examinations were conducted in January 2023, drawing participation from thousands of candidates across the state. Recently, the board released the scorecards for the candidates around two weeks ago, giving them an idea of their performance.

With the final results now scheduled for tomorrow, July 30, candidates are hopeful that the recruitment process will finally reach its conclusion and that they can begin the next stage of their careers with the Andhra Pradesh Police Department.