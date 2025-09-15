MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 7500 Vacancies
Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has opened a huge recruitment process for the state police force, with 7,500 posts available for different jobs. The recruitment process is to fill vacancies for constables, Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Subedars, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), stenographers, and other posts.
Important Application Dates
- Online application opening date: September 15, 2025
- Closing date to apply: September 29, 2025
- Correction window: September 15 to October 4, 2025
Eligibility Criteria
Educational qualifications with respect to recruitment in different categories are as follows:
- Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: Class 8 passed
- Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Unreserved candidates: Class 10 passed
How to Apply
To apply for MP Police Recruitment 2025, do the following:
- Go to the official portal: esb.mp.gov.in
- Click on the "Online Form – Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025" link
- Provide the needed personal, academic, and other information
- Pay the application fee online
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page for reference
Exam Schedule and Pattern
The MP Police recruitment examination will start from October 30, 2025. The exam will be held twice a day:
- First shift: 9:30 am to 11:30 am (reporting time: 7:30 am to 8:30 am)
- Second shift: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm (reporting time: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm)
Exam Cities
Candidates will be asked to choose four preferred examination cities while submitting the application form. The exam centers will be assigned as per availability in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain.
Admit Card and Exam Instructions
Students need to follow the timings for reporting and instructions specified on their admit cards carefully. It is important to refer to the official website for updates and information about the examination.
Also read: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2025 Released – Direct Link Here