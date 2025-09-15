MP Police Constable Recruitment 2025: Apply Online for 7500 Vacancies

Madhya Pradesh Employees Selection Board (MPESB) has opened a huge recruitment process for the state police force, with 7,500 posts available for different jobs. The recruitment process is to fill vacancies for constables, Sub-Inspectors (SIs), Subedars, Assistant Sub-Inspectors (ASIs), stenographers, and other posts.

Important Application Dates

Online application opening date: September 15, 2025

Closing date to apply: September 29, 2025

Correction window: September 15 to October 4, 2025

Eligibility Criteria

Educational qualifications with respect to recruitment in different categories are as follows:

Scheduled Tribe (ST) candidates: Class 8 passed

Scheduled Caste (SC), Other Backward Class (OBC), and Unreserved candidates: Class 10 passed

How to Apply

To apply for MP Police Recruitment 2025, do the following:

Go to the official portal: esb.mp.gov.in

Click on the "Online Form – Police Constable Recruitment Test 2025" link

Provide the needed personal, academic, and other information

Pay the application fee online

Submit the form and download the confirmation page for reference

Exam Schedule and Pattern

The MP Police recruitment examination will start from October 30, 2025. The exam will be held twice a day:

First shift: 9:30 am to 11:30 am (reporting time: 7:30 am to 8:30 am)

Second shift: 2:30 pm to 4:30 pm (reporting time: 12:30 pm to 1:30 pm)

Exam Cities

Candidates will be asked to choose four preferred examination cities while submitting the application form. The exam centers will be assigned as per availability in Bhopal, Indore, Jabalpur, Khandwa, Neemuch, Ratlam, Rewa, Sagar, Satna, Sidhi, and Ujjain.

Admit Card and Exam Instructions

Students need to follow the timings for reporting and instructions specified on their admit cards carefully. It is important to refer to the official website for updates and information about the examination.

Also read: HPBOSE 10th, 12th Supplementary Exam Results 2025 Released – Direct Link Here