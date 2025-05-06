MP Board Class 10 and 12 results 2025 released; Direct link inside!

Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) today, May 6, 2025, declared the results of Class 10 and Class 12 board examinations of 2025 at 10 AM. Students who have written the exams may now access their results on the official websites - mpbse.nic.in, mpbse.mponline.gov.in, and https://mpresults.nic.in/.

How to Check MP Board Results

To view their marksheets, the students must submit their name or roll number on the official results page. Results can also be obtained from DigiLocker and mpresults.nic.in. This is how one gets the results on the IE Education portal:

Access mpresults.nic.in

Make a registration with your mobile number and email address

Click the link specific to the board exam result

Choose MPBSE from the list

Submit roll number and registration number

Your outcome will be sent to your contact number and email ID

Exam Details

The MP Board Class 10 examinations were held from February 27 to March 19, while those of Class 12 were conducted from February 25 to March 25. The two sets of examinations were carried out in offline mode at different centers in the state.

Passing Criteria

According to the MP board rules, students must obtain at least 33% marks in every subject to pass. Students who don't meet this mark will be provided with the opportunity to sit for compartment exams, which will be scheduled later by MPBSE.

Re-evaluation and Scrutiny

Students who are not happy with their marks can request re-evaluation or scrutiny of the marks. The board will release a registration link for scrutiny applications within a few days of the announcement of results.

Last Year's Result

For comparison, the pass percentage in the MP board Class 12 results in the previous year was 64.48%, and the pass percentage in 2023 was 55.28%. Students can view their results and decide their further course of action accordingly.

