Mega DSC Notification in April 2025 First Week - Good News for Andhra Pradesh Youth

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister Chandrababu Naidu has announced that the Mega DSC (District Selection Committee) notification will be released in the first week of April. This recruitment drive aims to fill vacant teacher posts across the state. He has directed that all postings be completed by June, before the start of the new academic year.

Details about the DSC syllabus, exam pattern, and application process will soon be available on the official website. During a meeting with district collectors, Chandrababu Naidu confirmed that a Mega DSC notification would be issued soon.

A total of 16,371 teacher posts will be filled, including:

6,371 Secondary Grade Teachers (SGTs)

7,725 School Assistants

1,781 Trained Graduate Teachers (TGTs)

286 Post Graduate Teachers (PGTs)

52 Principal positions

132 Physical Education Teachers (PETs)