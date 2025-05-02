May 3 Schools Holiday or not?

With May 3 knocking at the door, students of different states in India are anxious to know if they will be taking a holiday from school or not. Summer holidays have been declared in some states, whereas other states continue in session. Here's where the situation stands as of now:

States That Have Declared Summer Holidays

Telangana: Summer holidays have started on April 24, so tomorrow the schools remain closed.

Andhra Pradesh: Summer holidays began on April 24, so tomorrow is a holiday.

Tamil Nadu: Schools are on summer holidays, which began on April 25.

Chhattisgarh: Summer holidays began on April 25, so tomorrow is a holiday.

Rajasthan: The summer holidays began yesterday, so schools are closed tomorrow.

Madhya Pradesh: Schools received summer holidays yesterday, so tomorrow is a holiday.

States Without Official Holidays

While a few states have announced summer holidays, others are still operational. Since tomorrow is a Saturday, students may be expecting a holiday, but no holiday has been officially announced in non-festival or special day states.

What to Do?

If you are not sure if your school will be open tomorrow, it is best to:

Contact your school administration directly

Check official announcements on the school website or social media

Verify with friends or classmates to remain current

Remember that school breaks may differ based on the state, region, or even specific schools. Be informed and plan!

