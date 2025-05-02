May 3 Schools Holiday or not?
With May 3 knocking at the door, students of different states in India are anxious to know if they will be taking a holiday from school or not. Summer holidays have been declared in some states, whereas other states continue in session. Here's where the situation stands as of now:
States That Have Declared Summer Holidays
- Telangana: Summer holidays have started on April 24, so tomorrow the schools remain closed.
- Andhra Pradesh: Summer holidays began on April 24, so tomorrow is a holiday.
- Tamil Nadu: Schools are on summer holidays, which began on April 25.
- Chhattisgarh: Summer holidays began on April 25, so tomorrow is a holiday.
- Rajasthan: The summer holidays began yesterday, so schools are closed tomorrow.
- Madhya Pradesh: Schools received summer holidays yesterday, so tomorrow is a holiday.
States Without Official Holidays
While a few states have announced summer holidays, others are still operational. Since tomorrow is a Saturday, students may be expecting a holiday, but no holiday has been officially announced in non-festival or special day states.
What to Do?
If you are not sure if your school will be open tomorrow, it is best to:
- Contact your school administration directly
- Check official announcements on the school website or social media
- Verify with friends or classmates to remain current
Remember that school breaks may differ based on the state, region, or even specific schools. Be informed and plan!
