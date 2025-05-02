AP CET 2025 Exam Dates Announced: Check Full Schedule

The Andhra Pradesh State Higher Education Council (APSCHE) has officially released the examination schedule for various Common Entrance Tests (CETs) for the 2025–26 academic year. These exams are crucial for admission into Undergraduate and Postgraduate programs offered by state universities across Andhra Pradesh.

The CETs cover a wide range of disciplines including engineering, management, law, education, pharmacy, and postgraduate arts and science courses. Here is a breakdown of the exam dates:

APECET (Lateral entry for diploma holders in engineering): May 6, 2025

APICET (MBA & MCA): May 7, 2025

APEAPCET (Agriculture & Pharmacy): May 19 & 20, 2025

APEAPCET (Engineering): May 21–27, 2025

APLAWCET (LLB & LLM): June 5, 2025

APEDCET (B.Ed.): June 5, 2025

APPGECET (M.Tech & M.Pharm): June 6–8, 2025

APPGCET (MA, M.Sc., M.Com, etc.): June 9–13, 2025

These entrance tests serve as gateways for candidates aiming to secure seats in AP’s government and aided universities. With dates now confirmed, aspirants are advised to begin their preparations accordingly and keep track of official updates for hall tickets, syllabus, and exam guidelines.

Note:For more details, students should visit the official APSCHE website regularly.