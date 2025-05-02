Gitam CSE Student Priyanka Reddy bags 1.4 Crore Salary Package from Amazon

Karumuru Priyanka Reddy, a bright Computer Science and Engineering student of GITAM School of Technology, Hyderabad, has created a record by getting a huge placement offer from Amazon. The huge annual salary of Rs 1.4 crore is a reflection of her diligence and commitment.

Priyanka attributes her success to her college, which played a key role in developing her career. The college exposed her to state-of-the-art laboratories, state-of-the-art infrastructure, and a well-stocked Knowledge Resource Centre (KRC). All these facilities enhanced her learning experience significantly and helped her to effectively work on sophisticated projects and analyze large sets of data.

In-depth Training and Support

Priyanka also recognizes the extensive coding course training and mock interview resources that prepared her for coding and interviews. The caring academic community and mentorship of the faculty members, especially her capstone project advisor, played a significant role in deciding on the appropriate career path.

Career Guidance Centre's Ongoing Support

Priyanka thanks the Career Guidance Centre (CGC) for their ongoing support towards fulfilling her dream job. The efforts of the CGC were instrumental in her successful placement at Amazon.

A Bright Future Ahead

Priyanka's success is a beaming example of what can be accomplished through perseverance, commitment, and proper support. Her story is an inspiration to her fellow students and future students alike, demonstrating the promise of a promising and successful future with proper guidance and resources.

