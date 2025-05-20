May 21 schools holiday or not?

As the summer season is near, most states in India have released their summer holidays for schools. Though some states, such as Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Chhattisgarh, and Madhya Pradesh, have already started their summer breaks, some have declared their holiday dates recently.

States with Summer Holidays

West Bengal: Declared summer holidays for schools recently, providing students a much-needed relief from the hot climate.

Delhi: Announced summer holidays from May 11, giving respite to students and teachers.

Noida: Schools are shut owing to summer holidays from May 21, so students can have fun during their break.

States with No Summer Holidays (So Far)

Jammu and Kashmir: Schools are functioning as usual after having been closed briefly owing to the tensions on the India-Pakistan border.

Haryana: Summer holidays are declared from June 1st, so schools will be operational on May 21.

States With Potential Early Summer Holidays

Punjab: Schools can expect summer holidays early, and that might translate into a holiday for students in the state.

Conclusion

In summary, whether May 21 is a school holiday is subject to the state you live in. While some states have already started their summer vacations, others will still maintain their usual school calendar. Teachers, parents, and students need to keep themselves updated about their state's holiday calendar so they can plan.

