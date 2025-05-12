May 13 Schools Holiday or not?

May 13 has been declared a holiday for schools in several states across India, but the reasons vary. While some states are enjoying summer breaks, others are taking precautions due to heightened tensions along the borders. Let's take a closer look.

Summer Holidays in Southern States

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Tamil Nadu have already begun their summer vacations. The hot weather and increasing temperatures have led the state governments to grant students a much-needed break. Schools in these states will be closed for some weeks, and students will be able to rest and recharge.

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh Follow Suit

Chhattisgarh and Madhya Pradesh have also announced summer holidays for schools. The heatwave in both the states has proved to be challenging for students to go to school, and the governments have made a thoughtful decision to grant them a break.

West Bengal Announces Early Summer Holidays

In a surprise twist, West Bengal has declared schools' summer vacation a week before the time. Students and teachers alike will be relieved by this, as they can enjoy the holiday earlier.

Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan: Closure of Schools Amid Tensions

But schools in Punjab, Jammu and Kashmir, and Rajasthan will be closed tomorrow and until May 15 as a precaution against increased tensions on the India-Pakistan border. The governments have taken these measures to ensure the safety of the students, whose well-being is the top concern.

A Long Weekend for Students

For these students, tomorrow will be a relief. Whether it's summer in the States or security issues, the holiday will provide them a much-needed opportunity to unwind and recharge. Therefore, students can expect a long, enjoyable weekend ahead!

