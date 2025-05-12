Haryana HBSE Class 12 Results on May 13, 2025: Download at bseh.org.in

The Haryana Board (HBSE) Class 12 results for 2025 are expected to be announced tomorrow, May 13, according to reports. However, the board hasn't officially confirmed the date or time yet.

Once the results are declared, students can check them online at bseh.org.in by entering their roll number. Results will also be available via SMS and DigiLocker, making it easier for students to access their scores even if the website is busy.

When were the exams held?

The Class 12 exams were conducted from February 27 to April 2, 2025.

How to check your HBSE 12th result online:

Go to bseh.org.in

Click on the 'BSEH Results' tab

Select the Class 12 result link

Enter your roll number

Submit to see your result

Download or print it for future use

Other options:

If the website is slow, you can also check your result via SMS or through the DigiLocker app. The board will announce the exact SMS format soon.

Last year, the overall pass percentage was 85.31%, with boys scoring higher than girls—88.14% compared to 82.52%. It remains to be seen how students perform this year.

For the latest updates, keep checking the official HBSE website.