May 10 School Holiday or not?

May 10, tomorrow, has been declared a holiday in most schools in India, but is your school included? Let's see why May 10 can be a holiday in some states.

Summer Break in Full Swing

Summer holidays have already started or are to start soon in some states. Some of the important dates to remember are:

Telangana: Summer holidays started from April 24 and will continue till June 11.

Andhra Pradesh: The schools are on vacation from April 24 to June 11, following Telangana's dates.

Tamil Nadu: Summer vacations lasted from April 20 to June 2.

Chhattisgarh: The exact dates are not given, but the schools may still be open.

Madhya Pradesh: The summer holidays will be from May 1 to June 15.

Second Saturday Holiday

One of the biggest reasons many schools may close on May 10 is that it is a Second Saturday. Most schools in India have a holiday on the second Saturday, so it may be a day off for students.

Regional Variations

School holidays may differ enormously based on region, school board, or even school policy. If you do not know whether your school will be closed tomorrow, it's best to

Check your school website or social media for news

Reach out to your school administration directly

Watch for announcements from your state's education department

Stay up to date, and have a nice break if you do!

