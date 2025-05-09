May 10 School Holiday or not?

May 09, 2025, 16:45 IST
- Sakshi Post

May 10, tomorrow, has been declared a holiday in most schools in India, but is your school included? Let's see why May 10 can be a holiday in some states.

Summer Break in Full Swing
Summer holidays have already started or are to start soon in some states. Some of the important dates to remember are:

  • Telangana: Summer holidays started from April 24 and will continue till June 11.
  • Andhra Pradesh: The schools are on vacation from April 24 to June 11, following Telangana's dates.
  • Tamil Nadu: Summer vacations lasted from April 20 to June 2.
  • Chhattisgarh: The exact dates are not given, but the schools may still be open.
  • Madhya Pradesh: The summer holidays will be from May 1 to June 15.

Second Saturday Holiday
One of the biggest reasons many schools may close on May 10 is that it is a Second Saturday. Most schools in India have a holiday on the second Saturday, so it may be a day off for students.

Regional Variations

  • School holidays may differ enormously based on region, school board, or even school policy. If you do not know whether your school will be closed tomorrow, it's best to
  • Check your school website or social media for news
  • Reach out to your school administration directly
  • Watch for announcements from your state's education department

Stay up to date, and have a nice break if you do!

