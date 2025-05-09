May 10 School Holiday or not?
May 10, tomorrow, has been declared a holiday in most schools in India, but is your school included? Let's see why May 10 can be a holiday in some states.
Summer Break in Full Swing
Summer holidays have already started or are to start soon in some states. Some of the important dates to remember are:
- Telangana: Summer holidays started from April 24 and will continue till June 11.
- Andhra Pradesh: The schools are on vacation from April 24 to June 11, following Telangana's dates.
- Tamil Nadu: Summer vacations lasted from April 20 to June 2.
- Chhattisgarh: The exact dates are not given, but the schools may still be open.
- Madhya Pradesh: The summer holidays will be from May 1 to June 15.
Second Saturday Holiday
One of the biggest reasons many schools may close on May 10 is that it is a Second Saturday. Most schools in India have a holiday on the second Saturday, so it may be a day off for students.
Regional Variations
- School holidays may differ enormously based on region, school board, or even school policy. If you do not know whether your school will be closed tomorrow, it's best to
- Check your school website or social media for news
- Reach out to your school administration directly
- Watch for announcements from your state's education department
Stay up to date, and have a nice break if you do!
Also read: Miss World 2025 in Hyderabad Faces Uncertainty Amid India-Pakistan Tensions