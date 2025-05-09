Operation Sindoor Live Updates: Woman Killed in Pak Firing in Uri, Air Raid Sirens in Delhi, Punjab Districts Blackout

The ongoing situation between India and Pakistan is getting tense with each passing day. The Pakistan Armed Forces launched multiple attacks using drones and other munitions along the entire western border on the intervening night of 8th May and 9th May. Pakistani troops also resorted to numerous cease-fire violations (CSVs) along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir.

Indian armed forces effectively repulsed, and a befitting reply was given to the ceasefire violations. The Indian Army has issued a statement asserting that it will continue to respond appropriately to Pakistan's violations.

Operation Sindoor, launched by India on May 7, 2025, was a major turning point in the ongoing conflict with Pakistan. The operation was a direct response to a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu and Kashmir, on April 22, which resulted in the deaths of 26 civilians. India conducted precision strikes on nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-administered Kashmir, targeting infrastructure associated with terrorist groups such as Jaish-e-Mohammed and Lashkar-e-Taiba.