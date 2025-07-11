Maharashtra Govt Anti-Ragging Committee: Measures to Curb Ragging

In an attempt to check ragging from medical colleges, the Maharashtra government has set up anti-ragging committees at the institutional level. These committees are also required to carry out periodical reviews and ensure that stringent actions are taken to deter ragging. The Directorate of Medical Education, according to Minister of Medical Education Hasan Mushrif, gives advisories to all government medical colleges mandating them to take proactive action against ragging.

Anti-Ragging Measures

The National Medical Commission has made the National Medical Commission (Prevention and Prohibition of Ragging in Medical Colleges and Institutions) Regulations, 2021, to deal with ragging at the national level. According to the regulations, medical colleges must institute stringent measures to ensure that ragging is not done. The Maharashtra University of Health Services has registered 50 cases of ragging from 2022-2024, which have been taken seriously care of and resolved immediately.

Breakdown of Ragging Complaints

Among the 50 complaints that were received, 41 were general complaints and nine were serious ones. Luckily, none of the complaints included any fatalities. The university took swift action on the complaints, reflecting its determination to provide students with a secure and ragging-free atmosphere.

Child Marriage Cases in Beed District

In another development, the state government has registered 14 pregnancy cases of child marriage in Beed district from April 2024 to March 2025. Of them, seven girls gave birth. Action under the Prohibition of Child Marriage Act, 2006, was taken by the Public Health Department, and anti-child marriage officers were appointed in all gram panchayats and municipal areas.

Efforts to Prevent Child Marriage

To counter child marriage, the government has formed a strong system. Gram sevaks in villages and child development project officers in cities have been made anti-child marriage officers. Anganwadi sevikas and supervisors have been appointed to help these officers. Moreover, a child protection cell has been formed in every district to monitor activities for preventing child marriage.

Conclusion

The initiatives taken by the government of Maharashtra to prevent ragging in medical schools and child marriage reflect its concern for the safety and well-being of children and students. In creating anti-ragging committees and acting strongly against ragging, the government seeks to provide a secure and supportive environment for students. In the same way, efforts taken by the government to prevent child marriage will ensure the protection of the health and rights of young girls in the state.

