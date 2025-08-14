UP Schools Holiday Today, August 14 Due to Heavy Rainfall

All private and government schools in Lucknow, from Class 1 through Class 12, got a holiday today, August 14, because of heavy rain and inclement weather. The decision was made by District Magistrate Visakh G Iyer, considering the safety of the students in the wake of waterlogging and snapped transport services in the city.

IMD Weather Update

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted moderate to heavy rainfall in a number of areas, such as Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, North Madhya Pradesh, and West Uttar Pradesh. A low-pressure system over the Bay of Bengal will increase monsoon activity in Uttar Pradesh in the next 48 hours, with scattered light to moderate rain and isolated heavy showers.

Current Weather Conditions in Lucknow

Lucknow's weather forecast for the day is drizzle during the morning with showers and a potential thunderstorm in the afternoon. The temperature is currently at 28.0°C, with humidity at 96% and a feels-like temperature of 36.0°C.

Safety Measures

Precautions for public safety have been taken by the district administration, including:

School Closures: Government and private schools in Lucknow are shut down for the day to ensure the safety of students.

Traffic Management: The authorities are addressing traffic congestion caused by waterlogging in various areas of the city.

Weather Alerts: The IMD has issued an orange alert for several districts in Uttar Pradesh, as heavy to very heavy rainfall is expected.

Affected Areas

There is disruption in several places due to heavy rainfall, including:

Lucknow: Waterlogging and traffic congestion in different areas of the city.

Other Districts: Orange warning declared for districts such as Bareilly, Pilibhit, Shahjahanpur, Lakhimpur, Sitapur, Bahraich, Shravasti, Gonda, Balrampur, Siddharthnagar, and Maharajganj.

