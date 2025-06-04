Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Result 2025: Check revised results at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in

Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan officially announced the Kerala SSLC Scrutiny and Revaluation Results 2025. Students who opted for the scrutiny and revaluation session are now able to check their results on the Kerala SSLC official website sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

How to Check Kerala SSLC Scrutiny and Revaluation Results 2025

To check your results, take the following easy steps:

Go to the official website: Visit sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Click on the result link: Look for the Kerala SSLC Scrutiny, Revaluation Results 2025 link on the home page and click on that.

Enter your login details: Enter the information required to view your result.

Submit and see your result: Click submit, and your result will appear on the screen.

Download and save: Save the result page and keep a hard copy as well.

Kerala SSLC Result Highlights

The Kerala SSLC result was declared on May 9 with a remarkable overall pass percentage of 99.5%. 4,26,697 students had written the exam at 2,964 centers and 4,24,583 students passed.

Significance of Scrutiny and Revaluation

The re-evaluation and scrutiny process gives students a chance to have their answer sheets reassessed, making the marking process fair and accurate. The process comes in handy for students who are dissatisfied with their initial outcomes and would like to look into the chances of improvement.

Direct Link to Check Results

To get direct access to the Kerala SSLC Scrutiny and Revaluation Results 2025, go to the official website and follow the procedure as explained above. Mark your results and get the latest updates from the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan.

