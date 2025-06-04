RCB Victory Parade: Fantastic News for Virat Kohli Fans But Suspense Remains!

The Bengaluru Traffic Police and the RCB team have engaged in extensive discussions regarding the conduct of a victory parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium today. Owing to fears of traffic congestion, the Bengaluru traffic police had denied permission to hold the parade from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy.

Scores of RCB fans who are planning to storm the 1.4 km area to shower love on RCB players were disappointed as there is no chance of them making it inside the Chinnaswamy Stadium without passes. The stadium instructs those who wish to attend the felicitation ceremony to have a pass and only enter.

Now, RCB's official Twitter account has definitively ended these speculations, confirming that the victory parade will indeed occur in the evening today, albeit at a different time. According to the official statement released by the RCB, the victory parade will now take place at 5pm IST from Vidhana Soudha to Chinnaswamy Stadium.

RCB and its management had requested fans to adhere to the strict traffic guidelines imposed by the police authorities and stick to the rules while enjoying the evening filled with cricket and a lot of nostalgic memories.