Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2025 Announced: Key Dates, Supplementary Exams & More

The Kerala Board of Public Examinations (KBPE) has officially announced the Kerala SSLC Revaluation Result 2025 on May 30, 2025. Students who applied for revaluation can now check their revised results online at sslcexam.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala SSLC 2025: Key Dates and Updates

Kerala SSLC Result 2025 was declared earlier on May 9, 2025.

Students who were dissatisfied with their results were allowed to apply for revaluation, scrutiny, or request photocopies of their answer sheets.

The revaluation application process began on May 12 and concluded on May 17, 2025, through the official portal.

A prescribed fee per subject was applicable during the revaluation process.

Supplementary & Improvement Exams (SAY Exams)

For students aiming to improve their scores or clear failed subjects, the Kerala Pareeksha Bhavan will conduct the SSLC Supplementary and Improvement Exams, commonly known as the SAY (Save A Year) Exams.

Exam Dates: May 28 to June 2, 2025

May 28 to June 2, 2025 Result Declaration: Last week of June 2025

Eligibility Criteria