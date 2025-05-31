Jharkhand JAC 12th Result 2025 to Be Announced Today — Step-by-Step Guide to Check Marks

The wait is almost over for JAC students. The JAC 12th Result 2025 for Science and Commerce streams will be officially declared today, May 31, at 11:30 AM, according to an announcement made by the Jharkhand Academic Council.

The official statement reads:

"Result publication program of the annual intermediate examination, 2025 of Science and Commerce Faculty is being conducted in the auditorium of Jharkhand Academic Council, Ranchi on 31.05.2025 at 11:30 am."

Candidates can view their results online from 12:30 PM on the following official websites:

How to Check JAC 12th Result 2025 Online

Follow these steps to view your result:

Visit the official website – jacresults.com

Click on the link labelled “JAC 12th Result 2025”

Enter your roll number and other required login details

Your result will be displayed on the screen

Download it and take a printout for future reference

How to Get Your Result via DigiLocker

Students can also check their mark sheets through DigiLocker:

Log in at digilocker.gov.in using your credentials

Navigate to ‘Pull Partner Documents’

Select Jharkhand Academic Council

Enter your roll number and exam year

Download your digital marksheet

Additional Updates

The JAC 10th Result 2025 was declared earlier on May 27, 2025

The result for the Arts stream of Class 12 is still awaited and will be announced separately

Stay tuned for the latest updates on JAC results and other education news.