Kerala Plus One Result 2025: Check DHSE +1 results at results.kite.kerala.gov.in

The Kerala Plus One Result 2025 will be announced by the Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) on June 6. Candidates who have appeared for the Kerala Plus One exam 2025 can get their results downloaded by logging in at the official websites - results.kite.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Result Announcement Details

The announcement of results will be done by Kerala Education Minister Sri. V. Shivankutty through a press meet at 1 pm on June 6. Then the link for the scorecards will be made active on the official website.

Download DHSE +1 Result 2025

Students can download the Kerala Plus One Result 2025 by following these steps:

Go to the official website - results.kite.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Go to the 'Kerala DHSE +1 result 2025' page and click on it.

Provide your roll number and date of birth in the login window.

Click on 'submit' to see your result.

Save your Kerala DHSE +1 result 2025 to your device for future use.

Alternative Method: Checking Results through SMS

Plus One students can also view their Kerala Plus One Result 2025 through SMS as follows:

Open the SMS application on your phone.

Type the message in the following format - KERALA11 Registration Number.

Send it to '56263'.

Your Kerala Plus One score will be sent through an SMS to the same mobile number.

Official Websites to Get Results

Students can check their Kerala Plus One Result 2025 on the following official websites:

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

Details Printed on Marksheets

The mark sheets of Kerala Plus One will have the following details:

Student's roll number

Student's name

Mother's name

Father's name

Subject-wise marks

Aggregate marks

Result in qualifying status (Pass or Fail)

Percentage

When to Get Original Marksheets?

Once the Kerala Plus One Result 2025 has been announced, students can download their provisional digital mark sheets from the official site. The original marksheets will be provided by the board in due time.

Exam Details

The Kerala Plus One examinations were held from March 6 to 29, 2025, offline in pen-paper mode. Students can now anxiously wait for their results and decide on their academic future accordingly.

By following these steps and checking the official websites, students can easily access their Kerala Plus One Result 2025. For more details, visit the official website.

Also read: UK's New Immigration Rules: Impact on Indian Students