UK's New Immigration Rules: Impact on Indian Students

The UK government has released a white paper detailing major reforms to its immigration system, affecting foreign workers and international students. The new policy is designed to cut net migration and encourage skills development at home.

Stricter University Requirements

UK colleges and universities will come under tighter conditions to welcome international students. Institutions will need to pass a higher Basic Compliance Assessment (BCA) with a 5% higher performance requirement. A new rating system will categorize institutions on a compliance basis, and the universities will need to sign up for the Agent Quality Framework to make overseas recruitment more transparent.

Reduced Post-Study Work Visa

The Graduate route will be reduced from two years to 18 months, giving graduates fewer opportunities to secure a job or transfer to a different visa route. The change will affect whether graduates can obtain a Skilled Worker visa.

New Language Requirements

The introduction of higher English language standards is planned by the government. Main visa holders should achieve CEFR B2 level and adult dependants should achieve A1 level upon entry and move towards achieving A2 in visa renewal and B1 in settlement.

Relief for PhD Students and Researchers

Unlike the restriction of other immigration pathways, the UK is broadening the Global Talent visa, which advantages PhD students and researchers in areas such as AI, life sciences, and innovation. The overseas business transfer cap will also double, providing greater flexibility for high-skilled individuals.

Navigating the Evolving Immigration Landscape

The UK is still a top destination for overseas education, but the route is getting more formalized and compliance-oriented. Students going to study in the UK should remain up-to-date and ready to keep pace with the evolving immigration regime.

Key Takeaways

Tighter conditions for host universities of international students

Reduced post-study work visa from two years to 18 months

Increased English language conditions for primary visa holders and adult dependents

Extension of Global Talent visa for PhD students and researchers

Higher compliance expectations on sponsors

By recognizing these changes, students will be able to plan their professional and academic lives in the UK better.

