AFCAT 2 2025 Registration: Apply by July 1 at afcat.cdac.in
The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially opened the registration window for AFCAT 2025 (02/2025) on June 2, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test through the official website afcat.cdac.in. The last date to submit applications is July 1, 2025.
Vacancies and Exam Dates
As per the official notification, IAF is aiming to fill 284 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24, 2025. The recruitment is for Short Service Commission (SSC) in:
- Flying Branch
- Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branches
Who Can Apply?
Nationality
- Candidates must be Indian citizens as per the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955.
Age Criteria
- Flying Branch (AFCAT & NCC Special Entry): Candidates must be 20 to 24 years old as on July 1, 2026 (Born between July 2, 2002, and July 1, 2006). Those holding a valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) can apply up to 26 years of age.
- Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): Candidates should be 20 to 26 years old as on July 1, 2026 (Born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2006).
Marital Status
- Candidates must be unmarried at the start of the course. Marriage is not allowed during training, and married candidates will be disqualified and required to refund all training costs.
Proof of Birth
- Only birth dates mentioned in official documents like Matriculation Certificate, Secondary School Certificate, or a certificate issued by a recognized board or university will be accepted. Other documents like affidavits or birth extracts will not be accepted.
Application Fee
- A fee of ₹550 + GST is applicable for most candidates (non-refundable). However, NCC Special Entry applicants are exempted from the fee.
How to Apply
- Visit afcat.cdac.in
- Click on the AFCAT 2025 application link
- Register with valid credentials
- Log in and fill the application form
- Upload necessary documents
- Pay the application fee
- Submit the form and download the confirmation page
- Keep a printout for future reference
For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official AFCAT website regularly.