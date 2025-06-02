AFCAT 2 2025 Registration: Apply by July 1 at afcat.cdac.in

The Indian Air Force (IAF) has officially opened the registration window for AFCAT 2025 (02/2025) on June 2, 2025. Eligible and interested candidates can now apply for the Air Force Common Admission Test through the official website afcat.cdac.in. The last date to submit applications is July 1, 2025.

Vacancies and Exam Dates

As per the official notification, IAF is aiming to fill 284 vacancies through this recruitment drive. The exam is scheduled to be held on August 23 and 24, 2025. The recruitment is for Short Service Commission (SSC) in:

Flying Branch

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical) Branches

Who Can Apply?

Nationality

Candidates must be Indian citizens as per the Indian Citizenship Act, 1955.

Age Criteria

Flying Branch (AFCAT & NCC Special Entry): Candidates must be 20 to 24 years old as on July 1, 2026 (Born between July 2, 2002, and July 1, 2006). Those holding a valid Commercial Pilot License issued by DGCA (India) can apply up to 26 years of age.

Ground Duty (Technical & Non-Technical): Candidates should be 20 to 26 years old as on July 1, 2026 (Born between July 2, 2000, and July 1, 2006).

Marital Status

Candidates must be unmarried at the start of the course. Marriage is not allowed during training, and married candidates will be disqualified and required to refund all training costs.

Proof of Birth

Only birth dates mentioned in official documents like Matriculation Certificate, Secondary School Certificate, or a certificate issued by a recognized board or university will be accepted. Other documents like affidavits or birth extracts will not be accepted.

Application Fee

A fee of ₹550 + GST is applicable for most candidates (non-refundable). However, NCC Special Entry applicants are exempted from the fee.

How to Apply

Visit afcat.cdac.in

Click on the AFCAT 2025 application link

Register with valid credentials

Log in and fill the application form

Upload necessary documents

Pay the application fee

Submit the form and download the confirmation page

Keep a printout for future reference

For more information, candidates are advised to visit the official AFCAT website regularly.