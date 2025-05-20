Kerala Board 12th Result 2025: Expected date, Official Links and Step--by-step process

Kerala Directorate of Higher Secondary Education (DHSE) will declare the plus two results this week and media reports point towards the declaration of results on May 22. Candidates who appeared for the exam can view their Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 on the official websites at keralaresults.nic.in, dhsekerala.gov.in, and result.kite.kerala.gov.in.

Kerala Plus Two Examination 2025: Important Points

The DHSE Kerala 12th board exam 2025 was held between March 3 and 26. Students need to score 35 per cent on every paper and in the aggregate to pass the Kerala Plus Two exam.

How to Check the Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2025

The students can check the Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 through the following process:

Log in to the official websites of the Kerala Board at keralaresults.nic.in .

. Click on Kerala Plus Two Result 2025.

Enter your vital credentials like roll number, date of birth, etc.

Click on the submit option to see your result.

Download and save a copy of the result in PDF for future use.

How to Check the Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2025 via DigiLocker

The students can also verify their Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2025 via the DigiLocker app. Here is how:

Go to digilocker.gov.in to access the DigiLocker app.

to access the Register for a new account or log in if you already have an account.

Search for "Kerala Board Class 12 HSC Result 2025" and select it.

Enter your date of birth, Class 12 roll number, and other details.

Click on the "Get Document" option to check your result.

Download Kerala Board Class 12 Result 2025 and keep a record for future use.

Kerala Board Plus Two Result 2025: Revaluation and Supplementary Exams

Those who are dissatisfied with their marks can seek revaluation. Those who fail in one or two subjects can attempt the Kerala plus two supplementary exams so that a productive academic year is not lost.

Last Year's Result Analysis

A staggering 78.69 per cent of the students passed the Kerala class 12 exams in 2024. The highest pass percentage was in the science stream, with 84.84 per cent of the students passing the exam. The pass percentage in the arts stream was 67.09 per cent, and that of the commerce stream was 76.11 per cent.

By following these guidelines and steps, students can remain updated on their Kerala Plus Two Result 2025 and decide on the next course of action accordingly.

