Kerala Annual Holidays: April-May To Shift to June-July?

In an attempt to review the school calendar of the state, Kerala General Education Minister V Sivankutty has opened a public debate on moving the summer school holidays from April-May to June and July. The suggestion is made with the intention of ending the interruptions triggered by heavy rains during the monsoon season, which normally result in cancelled classes and interrupt studies.

The Current Scenario

Today, Kerala school holidays are timed in April, when the state is in the midst of severe heat, making life difficult for children. Yet in the monsoon months of June and July, school classes get disrupted by heavy rains, rendering the academic calendar useless. This has prompted an increasing sense of consensus that the school holidays should perhaps be rescheduled to reduce the interference of the monsoon season in schooling.

The Suggested Change

The minister has suggested changing the school vacations to June-July, when the state experiences heavy rainfall. The step is likely to cut down on the disruptions caused by the monsoon and provide a uniform academic calendar. Based on the minister, the suggestion of holidays being changed to June-July is under discussion to meet the requirements posed by the existing schedule.

Welcoming Public Opinion

The minister has called on the public to provide input on the potential benefits and drawbacks of carrying out this change. Public engagement seeks to collect varied points of view on the proposal, including how it can benefit or affect students, teachers, and parents. Through public engagement, the government is seeking to make an informed choice that will suit everyone.

Advantages of the Proposed Change:

Less Disruptions: Aligning school vacations with June-July would reduce the effect of monsoon rains on the academic schedule, making class schedules more regular.

Better Learning: With fewer breaks during mid-term, students may have less loss of continuity in learning, which could translate into better performance at school.

Health Gains: The lower temperatures during the monsoon season could make learning more comfortable, lessening stress due to heat for students.

Disadvantages of the Proposed Change

Heat-Related Problems: Schools already have a respite during the hot April-May weather. Moving holidays to June-July could leave students and teachers exposed to heat without a respite.

Impact on Teachers and Parents: Realigning school holidays would interfere with parents' work schedules and teachers' planning, creating inconvenience.

Learning Gaps: A change in the school calendar may create gaps in learning, particularly if done hastily.

What Needs to Be Considered:

Parental Convenience: How would the school holidays' change impact working parents' work schedules and childcare arrangements?

Teacher Planning: Would teachers have to remake their lesson plans extensively, and how would this change their workload?

Student Health: How would the new schedule impact students' physical and mental health, especially during monsoon seasons?

International Best Practices: What can Kerala model from other states and nations that have made changes to their academic calendars?

