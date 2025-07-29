KEAM 2025 Second Round Provisional Allotment List to be Released Today, July 29!

The Commissioner for Entrance Examinations (CEE) in Kerala is set to release the second round provisional allotment list for the Kerala Engineering Architecture Medical (KEAM) 2025 examination today, July 29. This highly anticipated list will determine the fate of aspiring students seeking admission to prestigious architectural, engineering, and pharmacy courses in Kerala.

Important Dates to Remember

Provisional Allotment List Release Date: July 29, 2025

Final Seat Allotment List Release Date: July 30, 2025

Enrollment Period: July 31 to August 4, 2025

How to Check the KEAM 2025 Second Round Provisional Allotment List

To view the allotment list, candidates can use the following steps:

Visit the Official Website: Visit cee.kerala.gov.in .

. Navigate to Candidate Portal: Click on the 'KEAM 2025 Candidate site'.

Login Credentials: Enter your application number, password, and access code.

Provisional Allotment List: Click on the 'Provisional Allotment List' menu.

Verify and Download: Scrutinize your allotment status thoroughly and download the list for future purposes.

Post-Allotment Procedures

Applicants who are offered a re-allocated seat will have to pay the fees prescribed by the CEE within the specified period or risk losing the seat allocated to them. Online payment or payment personally at any Kerala Head Post Office is possible. Once the fee is paid, the candidates should immediately join the re-allocated college or course.

Essential Documents for KEAM 2025 Counselling

During the counselling, the candidates need to bring the following documents

KEAM 2025 Admit Card

KEAM 2025 Result

Allotment Memo issued by CEE

Fee Receipt issued by the Bank

Eligibility Certificate (for candidates who have passed a qualifying examination other than one held by CEE)

Additional Information

The KEAM 2025 counselling process will be one with multiple rounds, and the final seat allotment list is likely to be declared on July 30. Students are advised to follow the timelines provided by institutes and complete all enrollment processes within the time to ensure their seat in the college to which they might be assigned.

