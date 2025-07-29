10 Holidays in August 2025 – Here's the Full List
Good News for Students: 10 Holidays in August 2025
August is turning out to be a festive month for students, with a string of holidays lined up. The month begins with Varalakshmi Vratam on August 8, an optional holiday in both Telangana and Andhra Pradesh. This is followed by Second Saturday and Raksha Bandhan on August 9, and Sunday on August 10 — giving students a three-day break.
After a short school week, Independence Day falls on August 15, bringing with it celebration activities across schools. Although schools will be open from August 11 to 14, regular classes might be limited as students and teachers gear up for Independence Day events with rehearsals, decorations, and cultural programs.
Following that, Krishna Janmashtami will be observed on August 16, and since August 17 is a Sunday, another two-day break is expected. Later in the month, Vinayaka Chavithi (Ganesh Chaturthi) on August 27 is also a public holiday.
Here’s a breakdown of the 10 holidays in August:
August 3 – Sunday
August 8 – Varalakshmi Vratam (Optional Holiday)
August 9 – Second Saturday & Raksha Bandhan
August 10 – Sunday
August 15 – Independence Day
August 16 – Krishna Janmashtami
August 17 – Sunday
August 24 – Sunday
August 27 – Vinayaka Chavithi
August 31 – Sunday
With these breaks, students in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh can expect nearly 10 days off from regular academic stress — a welcome relief for many.