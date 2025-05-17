KCET 2025 Results Date: When and Where to Check Results Online – Full Guide

The Karnataka Examination Authority (KEA) is all set to announce the KCET Result 2025 within the next few days. Candidates who appeared for the Karnataka Common Entrance Test (KCET), held between April 15 and April 17, 2025, will be able to access their results soon on the official websites.

Until today, the KEA has not made an official announcement of the result declaration date. It is recommended that candidates closely monitor the official websites for the latest information.

Where to Check KCET 2025 Results?

Once released, candidates can access their scorecards on any of the following official websites:

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

Steps to Download KCET 2025 Scorecard

Visit the official website — cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the link labelled ‘KCET Result 2025’

Enter your registration number and password

Click on ‘Submit’

Your result will appear on the screen. download and save the scorecard for future reference

Details Mentioned in KCET 2025 Scorecard

The KCET result will contain the following information:

Candidate’s Name

Subject-wise Marks

Total Marks Obtained

KCET 2025 Rank

What’s Next After KCET Results?

Post the result declaration, KEA will also publish:

KCET 2025 Cutoff Marks

Course-wise Rank List

Qualified candidates will be eligible to participate in the KCET counselling process for admission into various professional courses.