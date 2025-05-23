KCET 2025 Result Release Date, Direct links and Step-by-step guide!

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) will soon announce the results of KCET 2025. Aspirants who have been waiting for their scorecards can wait to obtain them on the official KEA websites after the results are out. The reason behind the postponement of results declaration is that the KEA is still waiting for important academic information, such as the 'Best of Two' scores of Karnataka's PUC Exam 2 and results from the Kerala Board for applicants who have applied under the 'Gadinadu' category.

Compilation of Revised Marks

The KEA is in the process of compiling revised marks provided by candidates. A lot of students are uploading their resubmitted PUC 2 marks, which are important for the final KCET rankings preparation. This compilation is important in ensuring accurate results.

How to Check KCET Result 2025

The steps to download the KCET 2025 result and scorecard are as follows:

Go to the official KEA website: cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the link titled 'KCET Result 2025'

Enter your password and registration number in the login window

Click on 'Submit' to see your KCET 2025 result

Download and save your KCET scorecard for future use and counselling rounds

KCET 2025 Examination Details

The KCET 2025 test was held on April 15, 16, and 17 in two sessions daily. The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has already announced the results of the Kannada Language Test, and the final KCET 2025 results will be declared soon.

Post-Result Process

Once the results are announced, KEA will publish the KCET 2025 cutoff marks and course-wise rank list. Eligible candidates who satisfy the qualifying standards can take part in the KCET counselling process for admission to undergraduate professional courses in Karnataka.

Stay Informed

Aspirants are recommended to follow the official KEA websites for information on the declaration of the results and the counselling procedure. The official websites are:

kea.kar.nic.in

cetonline.karnataka.gov.in

karresults.nic.in

By remaining up-to-date, applicants can make the process of admission smooth and successful.

