Jacqueline Fernandez meets Jessica Alba at Cannes: Still so speechless

Mumbai, May 23 (IANS) Actress Jacqueline Fernandez brought out her inner fangirl as she got to pose with personalities such as Jessica Alba at the Cannes Film Festival.

Sharing that she was left speechless by the meeting, the Indian actress took to Instagram, where she posted a slew of pictures featuring her alongside Alba, French actress Juliette Binoche and Saudi Arabian filmmaker Mohammed Al Turki.

She wrote in the caption: “This was a dream, meeting all my idols and being part of such a meaningful event. All thanks to @redseafilm this was possible for me! As an honouree Ihad the opportunity to meet the most fantastic women in cinema from around the world and discuss the possibilities that lay ahead of us, all of us sharing a similar passion to be impactful storytellers in our own unique way!”

The actress said that she left feeling inspired.

“I left feeling inspired and wanting to grow more.. explore more… thank you @redseafilm for honouring me alongside such amazingly beautiful women, still so speechless!!!” she wrote.

The Red Sea Film Festival, in collaboration with Cannes, seeks to promote cultural exchange and creative collaboration. Jacqueline will grace the red carpet alongside filmmakers, storytellers, and global icons.

The Red Sea International Film Festival has announced its seven honorees for its annual Women in Cinema Gala, which spotlights contributions of female filmmakers, creators, actors and executives to the entertainment industry.

It includes names such as Zambian-Welsh writer-director Rungano Nyoni, South Asian actress Jacqueline Fernandez, Egyptian actress Amina Khalil, Saudi actress Elham Ali, Thai actress Engfa Waraha, Syrian filmmaker Gaya Jiji and Saudi filmmaker and artist Sarah Taiba, reports deadline.com.

On the Bollywood front, Jacqueliene currently awaits the release of ‘Housefull 5’. Directed by Tarun Mansukhani, Housefull 5 is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment. The film will be released on June 6.

“Housefull” first released in 2010 and the second installment came out in 2012. The first two films were directed by Sajid Khan. The third film, Housefull 3, which was directed by Sajid-Farhad, hit the screens in 2016. The fourth film came out in 2019 and was directed by Farhad Samji.

