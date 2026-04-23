Karnataka SSLC Result 2026, Today at 12 PM – Check Result Link

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board is all set to release the Karnataka SSLC Result 2026 today, April 23, at 12:00 PM. Lakhs of students across the state have been eagerly waiting for this announcement after completing their Class 10 board examinations earlier this year.

This year, more than 8.5 to 9 lakh students appeared for the SSLC exams, which were conducted between mid-March and early April 2026 at various centres across Karnataka. With the result declaration just hours away, students will soon be able to access their marks online.

Where to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Students can view their results on the official websites:

In addition, the board has introduced access through DigiLocker, allowing students to download a digitally verified marksheet for official use in admissions and documentation.

What’s New This Year

A notable change in the 2026 results is the inclusion of actual marks for third language subjects such as Hindi and Sanskrit. This update follows directions issued by the Karnataka High Court, ensuring greater clarity in student performance evaluation.

Steps to Check Karnataka SSLC Result 2026

Students can follow these simple steps to access their marks:

Visit the official results website ( https://kseab.karnataka.gov.in/ ).

). Click on the link for “SSLC Examination-1 Result 2026.”

Enter your registration number as mentioned on your hall ticket.

Provide your date of birth in the required format.

Submit the details to view your result.

Download and print the marks card for future use.

Important Information for Students

To check the result smoothly, students should keep their hall ticket ready, as it contains essential details like the registration number and date of birth. The online marks card can be used temporarily until the original certificate is issued by the board.