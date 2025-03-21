Karnataka SSLC Exam 2025: Schedule, Hall Ticket Details, and Important Reminders

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has started the SSLC (Secondary School Leaving Certificate) exams from March 21, 2025. The process will go on until April 4, 2025, and it will cover regular fresh students, repeaters, and private candidates. For a hassle-free examination process, students should know the examination timings, hall ticket details, and other important information.

Karnataka SSLC Exam Schedule 2025

Following is the detailed schedule:

March 21, 2025: First Language (Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English) - 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM

March 24, 2025: Core Subject (Mathematics, Sociology) - 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM

March 26, 2025: Second Language (English, Kannada) - 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

March 29, 2025: Core Subject (Social Science) - 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM

April 1, 2025: JTS Subjects (Electrical Engineering-IV, Mechanical Engineering-IV) - 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM

April 2, 2025: Core Subject (Political Science, Science) - 10:00 AM - 1:15 PM

April 4, 2025: Third Language & NSQF Subjects (Information Technology, Arabic, Kannada, Hindi (NCERT)) - 10:00 AM - 1:00 PM

Exam Duration and Special Provisions

First Language & Core Subjects: 3 hours for writing + 15 minutes for reading

Second & Third Languages: 2 hours 45 minutes for writing + 15 minutes for reading

Differently Abled Students: Additional time provided as per the length of the question paper

Hall Ticket Details

Hall tickets can be downloaded through school login on the KSEAB website.

Students have to pick up their admit cards from their schools.

It is compulsory to bring the hall ticket to the examination centre.

How to Download Hall Tickets

Go to the official KSEAB website: kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Click on the "Admit Card" link present in the menu.

Enter the credentials that are needed to view your admit card.

Download and take a printout of your hall ticket.

Key Reminders for Students

Make sure you have all the required material in hand before every exam day.

Verify that your hall ticket contains the correct information.

Report to the examination centre well in advance to avoid any last-minute problems.

By using this guide and following the schedule and requirements, students can feel confident going into their exams. Good luck!

