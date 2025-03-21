IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur Set to Travel to Vizag,Replaces Injured Mohsin Khan in LSG Team

It's just one day to go for the start of the 2025 Indian Premier League, and the preparations are going on in full swing at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The opening match will take place between Kolkata Knight Riders and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. There is a host of celebratory events planned in the lead-up to the first match. But rain might play a spoilsport as there are high chances of a complete washout owing to rain in Kolkata.

While the IPL organizers struggle with climate, several teams are marred with injuries, especially from bowlers. One such team that was hit badly by bowlers getting injured is Lucknow Super Giants (LSG). The team has made a strategic move by hiring Zaheer Khan as their bowling coach, but before he could show any impact, bowlers got injured.

One such bowler who needed an urgent replacement was Mohsin Khan. A team that's already struggling to have a decent bowling lineup, Mohsin Khan's injury comes off as a huge blow to the team, but LSG is quick to act on a replacement. India's sensational all-rounder Shardul Thakur, who was disappointed for going unsold in the IPL, was given a golden chance by LSG.

Yet to make the announcement official, but Lucknow Super Giants is all set to include Shardul in the squad as a replacement for Mohsin Khan. Even though he went unsold in the auction, there's no denying Shardul's talent with the ball. He can also be a handy batsman in the death overs for any team.

With this move, Shardul Thakur will likely travel to Vishakhapatnam (Vizag) for LSG's first match against Delhi Capitals. Delhi Capitals made Vizag their second home since last season, and they have received a great response so far from cricket fans in Vizag.