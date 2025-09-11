Karnataka School Dussehra Holidays from September 20 to October 6

Students in Karnataka can expect to have a long festive vacation as the Dussehra (Dasara) mid-term break has been officially declared. Schools using the state syllabus, i.e., the government, aided, and unaided schools, shall be closed from Saturday, September 20, 2025, to Monday, October 6, 2025. Regular classes will resume from October 7.

CBSE Schools in Karnataka

In the Dakshina Kannada district, the CBSE schools will have a slightly shorter schedule. The mid-term holidays in their schools will be from September 20 to October 2, and classes will resume on October 3. But CBSE schools elsewhere can change the dates as per their internal policy. Some schools may reduce the Dasara break to enable long holidays during Diwali in October or Christmas in December.

Special Classes During the Break

To help students prepare for SSLC board exams, some schools might organize special classes during the holiday season. Such sessions will be arranged to assist exam preparation without subjecting students or parents to unnecessary stress.

Importance of the Break

Dasara holidays provide learners with significant time to strike a balance between their studies and festive observance. During this period, most families take advantage of the time to travel, engage in cultural festivals, and prepare themselves for the second semester of the school calendar. Schools have laid greater stress upon learners enjoying the festival while maintaining their studies.

Holidays in Other States

While Karnataka schools will open on October 7, neighbouring states have slightly varying schedules.

Telangana: The schools will close from September 21 to October 3.

Andhra Pradesh: The schools will be on holiday from September 24 to October 2, opening on October 3.

Dussehra in 2025 falls on October 2 and happens to coincide with the holiday schedule in more than one state.

Upcoming Festivals After Dasara

After the Dussehra break, students have more festivals to anticipate towards the end of the year. Diwali is on October 20, then Guru Nanak Jayanti on November 5, and Christmas on December 25.

Also read: Mid-Term Holidays for Schools Starting from September 20