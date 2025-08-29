Karnataka Rain: School Holiday Announced in Shivamogga

Heavy rains in Karnataka’s Shivamogga district have prompted authorities to declare a holiday for schools on August 29, affecting five taluks—Shivamogga, Sagar, Hosanagar, Shikaripur, and Sorab. Pre-university colleges in Sagar, Hosanagar, and Sorab taluks have also been closed for the day, as the region grapples with intense downpours.

The Indian Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning of heavy rainfall in the Malnad region on August 29, with forecasts indicating up to 204.4 mm of rain, raising concerns of localized flooding and traffic disruptions.

Roads and highways across the district have become waterlogged or blocked due to landslides, prompting the closure of educational institutions. Authorities have advised schools and colleges to hold special classes on upcoming holidays to compensate for the lost instructional days.

In Bengaluru, heavy showers have caused traffic snarls and commuting challenges, though no holiday has been announced in the city. The IMD has issued an Orange Alert for several districts, including Shivamogga, warning of rainfall between 115.6 mm and 204.4 mm, along with strong surface winds of 30–40 kmph expected until August 28–29 in different parts of the state.

The decision to declare holidays underscores the focus on student safety amid extreme weather conditions. Residents have been advised to remain cautious of waterlogging, slippery roads, and potential landslides as the rains continue to affect daily life and local businesses.