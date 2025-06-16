Karnataka PGCET 2025 Hall Ticket download here!

The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has announced that the Karnataka Post Graduate Common Entrance Test (PGCET) 2025 admit card has been released for download on its official website. Aspirants can download their hall tickets by logging into their dashboard with their registration number and password.

How to Download the Karnataka PGCET 2025 Admit Card

To download your hall ticket, follow these steps:

Go to the KEA website at cetonline.karnataka.gov.in/kea

Click on the "Admissions" tab and choose "PGCET-2025"

Visit the PGCET 2025 Admission Ticket Download Link

Login with your registration number and password to download your hall ticket

No Postponement in Karnataka PGCET 2025 Exam

Contrary to expectations, KEA has confirmed that the PGCET 2025 exam will take place as scheduled on June 22. Despite requests from several candidates to delay the exam, KEA has proceeded with releasing the hall ticket download link, reaffirming the exam date.

Important Details to Check on Your Admit Card

When downloading your hall ticket, ensure that all details are correct, including:

Your name and registration number

Exam date and time

Exam center and venue

Reporting time

In the event of any discrepancies or errors, candidates may contact KEA for support.

Stay Updated

For fresh updates on Karnataka PGCET 2025, such as any modifications in the exam schedule or hall ticket downloads, keep checking the official KEA website and our live updates.

