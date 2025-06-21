June 23 School Holiday or Not?

As heavy rainfall continues to disrupt normal life in various parts of India, parents and students are eagerly awaiting updates on school holidays. Given the current weather conditions and forecasts, let's examine the likelihood of schools being closed on June 23.

Current School Holiday Status

Kerala: Schools in Malappuram, Kannur, Kasaragod, Wayanad, and Thrissur districts have already announced holidays on June 17 and 18 owing to the heavy rainfall. With yellow alerts being sounded in several districts, including Alappuzha, Ernakulam, Thrissur, Malappuram, Kozhikode, Kannur, and Kasaragod, for June 22-25, school closure on June 23 is a possibility.

Odisha: A holiday in schools has been declared at Bhubaneswar and Cuttack on June 20 as Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting, but it has nothing to do with the rains.

Karnataka: School holidays have been declared in Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts on June 17 as heavy rain was reported.

Telangana: While there is no official announcement of a school holiday in view of rain yet, the state has been issued a rain warning. If heavy rain persists, the government may announce school holidays on June 23 or June 24.

June 23 School Holiday Possibility

Since June 22 is a Sunday, schools would typically be closed. Nevertheless, in the event of sustained heavy rainfall and worsening, it may likely be that schools in affected districts will not open on June 23 to take a precautionary approach.

To verify the June 23 status as a school holiday, parents and students should:

Refer to official notifications made by school administrations and state governments.

Watch local TV news and weather reports for the latest updates on rain and school closures.

Watch for notifications from district authorities, particularly in states with yellow alerts.

School Holiday Timings for Neighboring States

Punjab: Summer vacations are in progress from May 21 to June 30, 2025.

Andhra Pradesh: Summer vacations ended on June 11, 2025.

Chhattisgarh: Summer vacations ended on June 15, 2025.

Madhya Pradesh: Summer vacations ended on June 15, 2025.

Noida and Delhi: Schools are probably shut for summer vacation.

Keep yourself informed with the latest news and official statements to be safe and plan accordingly

