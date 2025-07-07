July 8 School Holiday or Not?

While the monsoon rains continue to batter different regions of India, parents and students wait anxiously to hear about school holidays. While some schools will be on holiday on July 8, 2025, others will operate normally. Here is a summary of what we know at the moment:

Tamil Nadu School Holidays

In Tamil Nadu, the schools and colleges in Thoothukudi and Tirunelveli districts will be closed on July 7 and 8, respectively, because of temple festivals. The Nellaiyappar Gandhimati Amman Temple Chariot Festival is a major festival in the area, and students in these districts will get an opportunity to join the celebrations.

Maharashtra School Closures

Maharashtra schools will remain closed on July 8 and 9 as a result of a teachers' agitation for outstanding grants and benefits. The agitation, supported by major teacher associations, is to push the government to meet long-pending demands. Some rain-hit district schools in Pune and Mumbai may also remain closed because of heavy rains.

Rain Alerts in Other States

Even though states such as Odisha, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, and Karnataka have been put on rain alert, no school holidays have been reported yet. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has sounded the warning of heavy rain in these states, and governments may announce holidays if the condition aggravates.

Other States

Schools in such states as Punjab are said to operate as normal, with no announced holidays. Yet, it is advisable to consult local authorities for the most current information, since the situation may change quickly.

Upcoming Holidays in July 2025

Some of the important dates to remember are:

July 12: 2nd Saturday (normal school holiday in most Indian states)

July 17: Tirot Sing Day (Meghalaya)

Muharram: Approximately on July 7, pending confirmation of moon sighting and many states didn't have a holiday today.

Finally, school holidays on 8th July 2025 will differ based on the state and locality. While some schools may remain shut because of festivals, protests, or weather, others will operate as usual. Parents and students need to keep themselves updated and make necessary arrangements.

Also read: Sawan 2025 Month: Key Dates, Vrat Rules, Mantras and Ritual Practices